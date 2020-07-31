We all know that the best disco meme and party is Dance Till Dead. This dancer dog has won the heart of many of the meme lovers for being cute and funny at the same time with this great dropbassed song.

What better way to remember, honor and honor this meme than with this animated sound button?

This app consists of an interactive button that when pressed activates the dance till meme you're dead, playing the song at full volume on your speakers and making the dog dance on the disco dance floor.

You just have to keep the button pressed for the party until roll heads. The best application of the party meme of Dance Till Your Death!

As if that were not enough, installing this app you can make the following premium features:

- Share the sound by whatsapp, social networks, mail and other applications

- Download the sound in local storage

- Share this wonderful application with your friends!

Download this meme button and dance without rest, without pause, until the end!