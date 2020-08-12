Join or Sign In

Dance & Co for iOS

By Dance & Free

Developer's Description

By Dance &

Learn to dance, have fun, and sweat away the stress with your favorite champion and celebrity dancers! Featuring pre-recorded and live videos with Dancing With the Stars and So You Think You Can Dance professionals, Dance & Co is here to make you happier & healthier through dance education, fitness, and entertainment so you never stop moving, grooving, and improving!

Enjoy exclusive interviews, performances, and dance content that you can't find anywhere else! Learn various dance styles including ballroom & latin, hip hop, lyrical, contemporary, jazz, Tik Tok, and more! Treat your body with special warm up, stretching, yoga, and dance fitness classes.

Access videos any time, any place, and on any device with one log in! Become a member today and have fun with the Dance & Co crew!

To access all features and content you can subscribe to Dance & Co on a monthly or yearly basis with an auto-renewing subscription right inside the app.* Pricing can vary by region and will be confirmed before purchase in the app. In app subscriptions will automatically renew at the end of their cycle.

* All payments will be paid through your iTunes Account and may be managed under Account Settings after the initial payment. Subscription payments will automatically renew unless deactivated at least 24-hours before the end of the current cycle. Your account will be charged for renewal at least 24-hours prior to the end of the current cycle. Any unused portion of your free trial will be forfeited upon payment. Cancellations are incurred by disabling auto-renewal.

Terms of Service: https://www.danceand.co/tos

Privacy Policy: https://www.danceand.co/privacy

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires tvOS 11.0 or later. Apple TV.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

