The Damask Hair & Beauty app makes booking your appointments and managing your loyalty points even easier. You're just a few taps away from feeling good and looking great!
With our App, you can:
* Book your next appointment 24/7
* Meet our team and choose your favourite
* Keep a record of your appointments
* Keep track of your Treatcard loyalty points
* Get exclusive special offers, straight to your phone
And More