Dala | for iOS

By Dala Free

Developer's Description

By Dala

Dala Provides you with water and juice to the door of your home / Mosque / Company / School.Order now..About Dala:

The Arab Company for Modern Industries is one of the leading companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that includes a group of factories, "Dala" water factory and "Dala" juice factory.

The Dala water and juice factory is one of the most important and pioneering factories in the field of manufacturing and distribution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we strive to use the best ingredients and modern treatment technologies in our products to ensure the right mix of taste and quality, and these products are presented in appropriate packages of various sizes to ensure Health and taste in the lives of people.

Our mission and Vision

We are committed to reaching new heights when it comes to taste and quality, so we strive to create new standards by challenging our limits.

We feel satisfied when we guarantee that every drop of juices or water, "Dala", brings smile and health to people's lives, and we are determined to reach every family through safe, healthy and innovative products for the joy of our consumers, and we will enhance the value of our shareholders through achieving lasting growth and developing the relationship The strategy is with our business partners and ensuring a work environment for our employees.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release September 28, 2020
Date Added September 28, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

