DaktarZ is Healthcare service providing platform to give access to range of Healthcare Services. DaktarZ App will help to locate registered Healthcare practitioners on the platform in your vicinity according to your needs. Book Ambulance in Medical Emergency and the ambulance will be able to locate you and take you to the nearest Hospital at the earliest because in Emergency every minute matter. Search Doctor by name, speciality or services offered and Book Appointment with him. Also, Get your medications delivered to your doorstep by checking for Pharmacy in your area with-in an hour of ordering medicine and Book Lab test from nearby Diagnostic Test Labs to get your tests done, Phlebotomist will come to collect the test sample from home and upload report to your medical records. Consult Doctor online and get online prescription for your problem. DaktarZ gives access to all these Healthcare services at one click from your phone. Maintain your Medical Records safely and securely. Apply for Medical Tourism to get affordable package for treatment of your problem. All Doctors registered on DaktarZ are verified by a strict verification process.

Book Appointment with Doctor based on speciality and services offered.

Common conditions that are treated across various specialities:

*Consult Gynaecologist

-Irregular or Missed Period

-Menstrual Pain, Bleeding

-PCOD/PCOS Problems

-Menopause Issues

-Pregnancy

-Urinary tract infections (UTI)

*Consult General Physician

-Cough/ Cold/ Fever

-Headache

-Gas/Acidity

-Runny/ Blocked Nose

-Stomach Ache

-Loose Motion/Constipation

-Hypertension/ Blood pressure Low/High

*Consult Dermatologist

-Hair Problems

-Skin Infections

-Skin Allergies

-Dark Circles

-Scalp Problems

-Hyperpigmentation

*Consult Neurologist

-Sleeping Disorder/Sleep Apnea

-Headache Management

-Neurological Disorder

-Epilepsy

-Alzheimers/Parkinson's diseaase

*Consult ENT(Ear, Nose, Throat) Specialist/Otorhinolaryngologist

-Hearing Problems

-Sinusitis

-Breathing Problem

-Speaking Problem

*Consult Psychologist

-Depression

-Anxiety

-Mental Heath Issue

-Parental Counseling

-Relationship Counseling

*Consult Pediatrician

-Child Health Care

-Child Vaccinations, Infections and Injuries

-Flu/ Allergies/ Cough

-Respiratory Distress in children

-Childs growth and development concerns

-Childs nutrition and diet

*Consult Dietitian & Nutritionist

-Overweight & Weight gain

-Weight loss & Malnutrition

-A specific diet for medical conditions (Diabetes, BP, Thyroids, etc)

*Consult for Other Symptoms and diseases

-Chest Pain

-Heartburn

-Piles

-Thyroid

-Pulmonary disease

DaktarZ is complete Healthcare service providing app for all your needs. Download 'DaktarZ' app to Lead a Healthy Lifestyle.

