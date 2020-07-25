Daily Scratch is a simulated business game:

-Scratch cards: Each card has its card theme and the odds of winning, you can get the rewards after finished scratch card.

-Lucky wheel: You need to calculate the ratio of single input to output. You may earn a lot, or you may have been loss!

-Lucky Flop: Some cards have rewards, and some cards have no rewards, Just pick the card you want, see what you get!

-Unlock cities: Five cities (Hawaiian, Alaska, San Francisco, Seattle, New York) have designed for players to unlock, and each city has its famous buildings, which is also part of our deliberate design, you can play games while enjoying the special scenery of each city.

-Buy planes: Each city has a unique airplane design inspired by its famous buildings. The number of planes you owned will determine how many routes can take off.

-Route operate: After the buys an aircraft, he can make investments by managing routes, such as analyzing the route revenue and route time of each city.

Are you ready, download it now!