Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Daily Scratch - Play & Fun for iOS

By Tiger Mobi Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Tiger Mobi Limited

Daily Scratch is a simulated business game:

-Scratch cards: Each card has its card theme and the odds of winning, you can get the rewards after finished scratch card.

-Lucky wheel: You need to calculate the ratio of single input to output. You may earn a lot, or you may have been loss!

-Lucky Flop: Some cards have rewards, and some cards have no rewards, Just pick the card you want, see what you get!

-Unlock cities: Five cities (Hawaiian, Alaska, San Francisco, Seattle, New York) have designed for players to unlock, and each city has its famous buildings, which is also part of our deliberate design, you can play games while enjoying the special scenery of each city.

-Buy planes: Each city has a unique airplane design inspired by its famous buildings. The number of planes you owned will determine how many routes can take off.

-Route operate: After the buys an aircraft, he can make investments by managing routes, such as analyzing the route revenue and route time of each city.

Are you ready, download it now!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.0

General

Release July 25, 2020
Date Added July 25, 2020
Version 1.0.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 1
Report Software

Related Apps

Ludo King

Free
Immerse yourself into the centuries-old world of traditional noble amusement.
iOS
Ludo King

Catan Classic

$4.99
Compete with up to four players for most settlements.
iOS
Catan Classic

Ticket to Ride

$6.99
Race other players to build railroad routes across a map of the U.S. and southern Canada.
iOS
Ticket to Ride

Catan Universe

Free
Build roads and cities, negotiate skillfully and become ruler of Catan!
iOS
Catan Universe

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now