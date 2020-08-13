The Secret of Getting Ahead Is Getting Started. - Mark Twain

Motivation delivers inspirational quotes to you whenever you are going through a difficult time, or need to be inspired to do the unthought, or just prefer sharing motivational quotes in social media

Start your morning with a motivating and inspiring quote or saying of the famous speakers and influencers with the Motivation! Every day you'll receive a motivational top quote to inspire you. Have a nice day with a motivational quote!

Motivation has hundreds of thousands of high-quality quotes, and we will continue to add new quotes to it. You can explore and search quotes, sayings, and proverbs, and bookmark your most favorite quotes in the app, and customize the design of the quotes as a wallpaper.

-Highlights-

- View the daily quotes and get inspired

- Add motivational quotes to your favorites lists

- Share the quotes with your friends on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter

- Browse popular quotes by categories

- Change the Theme into your favorite style, hundreds of background pictures and fonts are provided for your reference

- Go through your favorite quotes and share them with your friends

- Set daily reminders to take a small leap every day

- Search quotes thru keywords and author names

- Share your favorite quotes on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

-Motivational Quotes Categories-

Achieving Your Goals

Building Self Confidence

Fighting for Your Rights

Finding Peace

Getting Inspired

Going Through Hard Times

Improve Your Relationship

Improving Fitness

Love Yourself

Managing Emotions

Moments

Popular culture

Reframing Your Thoughts

Religion

Work and Productivity

Put life in perspective with some short yet sage pieces of advice. These wise and beautiful words from your favorite positive thinkers will get you in the right mindset to tackle whatever obstacles lie ahead.

Share these wise and beautiful words on your Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, get inspired every day

Terms of Service: http://easylife.studio/termsofservice.html

Privacy Policy: http://easylife.studio/policy.html