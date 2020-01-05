X

Daily Money & Finance Tarot Card Reading 2020 Free for Android

By Touchzing Media Free

Developer's Description

By Touchzing Media

Taking decisions about money and finances is a very difficult task? Are you always confused when it comes to your finances and budget? Everybody is. A little guidance from the Tarot cards cannot hurt anybody.

Money and Finance Tarot Reading is your personal finance counselor that will guide you to gain monetary success. Money and Tarot Reading helps you take financial decisions by providing you hints and advice. Get a new perspective for your ventures whether they are related to your work, salary, loans, cash or money matters in the family and personal life.

Types Of Tarot Spreads

1 card: Guidance for a current situation by asking a question

Single Card Reading is simple and it will help you solve the problems you are facing related to finances or just guide you through the days to improve your money matters on a daily basis.

3 cards: Understand how well you were in the past when it came to money, the present economic situations, and what the future holds for you, a lot of money, a decline or a stable financial life.

4 cards: Do you have difficulty making decisions to be it money, life or people?

Theses 4 Tarot Cards help you show all the facets of your life decisions. You can seek guidance from these tarot cards for free to help you find if the decision you are taking would prove to be wrong or will it change your life and give you immense success.

Features

-Get Free Readings

-You can enjoy the app offline

-The Card Readings available include 1 card, 3 cards, 4 cards

-It uses all 78 cards including 22 Major Arcana and 56 Minor Arcana, based on the Rider-Waite deck

-There is an option to shuffle the cards if you wish

-A great way to know about your money and financial life

-An attractive and easy-to-use free app

Download Money and Finance Tarot Card Reading app to get instant answers to all your finance related questions!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping