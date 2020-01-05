Taking decisions about money and finances is a very difficult task? Are you always confused when it comes to your finances and budget? Everybody is. A little guidance from the Tarot cards cannot hurt anybody.

Money and Finance Tarot Reading is your personal finance counselor that will guide you to gain monetary success. Money and Tarot Reading helps you take financial decisions by providing you hints and advice. Get a new perspective for your ventures whether they are related to your work, salary, loans, cash or money matters in the family and personal life.

Types Of Tarot Spreads

1 card: Guidance for a current situation by asking a question

Single Card Reading is simple and it will help you solve the problems you are facing related to finances or just guide you through the days to improve your money matters on a daily basis.

3 cards: Understand how well you were in the past when it came to money, the present economic situations, and what the future holds for you, a lot of money, a decline or a stable financial life.

4 cards: Do you have difficulty making decisions to be it money, life or people?

Theses 4 Tarot Cards help you show all the facets of your life decisions. You can seek guidance from these tarot cards for free to help you find if the decision you are taking would prove to be wrong or will it change your life and give you immense success.

Features

-Get Free Readings

-You can enjoy the app offline

-The Card Readings available include 1 card, 3 cards, 4 cards

-It uses all 78 cards including 22 Major Arcana and 56 Minor Arcana, based on the Rider-Waite deck

-There is an option to shuffle the cards if you wish

-A great way to know about your money and financial life

-An attractive and easy-to-use free app

Download Money and Finance Tarot Card Reading app to get instant answers to all your finance related questions!