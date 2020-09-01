Join or Sign In

Daily Income & Expense Tracker for iOS

By Alpesh Prajapati Free

Developer's Description

By Alpesh Prajapati

Get organised! Track your INCOMES and EXPENSES with the most powerful app "Daily Income & Expense Tracker"!

- Daily Spender is the easiest and most user friendly Personal Finance App in the store.

- Daily Spender is a comprehensive expense tracking application for anyone wishing to track their expenses & Income. It's ease of use.

- Monitor your expense and income with the help of this featured app.

- it will keep all your finance at a glance, show you clearly that where the money comes from and goes. A must have app for personal budgets.

Features:

Simple, attractive interface.

Category management.

overview of your current income and expense progress.

editable spending and income categories.

Manage your Expenses and Incomes.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5.1

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 1.5.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
