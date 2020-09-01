Sign in to add and modify your software
Get organised! Track your INCOMES and EXPENSES with the most powerful app "Daily Income & Expense Tracker"!
- Daily Spender is the easiest and most user friendly Personal Finance App in the store.
- Daily Spender is a comprehensive expense tracking application for anyone wishing to track their expenses & Income. It's ease of use.
- Monitor your expense and income with the help of this featured app.
- it will keep all your finance at a glance, show you clearly that where the money comes from and goes. A must have app for personal budgets.
Features:
Simple, attractive interface.
Category management.
overview of your current income and expense progress.
editable spending and income categories.
Manage your Expenses and Incomes.