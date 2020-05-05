Sign in to add and modify your software
An accurate personal horoscope, zodiac compatibility, biorhythm chart, full numerology prediction, moon phases report and even daily planetary overview - ALL in ONE app! To make sure reports are accurate, we generate them based on your birth date and full name. Astrology is very powerful way for self-discovery, for understanding others and the world around us!
Features:
Zodiac Signs Characteristics
Personal Horoscopes:
Daily
Weekly
Monthly
Yearly
You will receive not just general forecasts but also separate forecasts for different aspects of your life, such as Love & Romance, Money & Finance, Career & Business, Health & Wellness.
Zodiac compatibility
Find out about your compatibility with different people in your life. It may give you a better understanding of relationships with your love partners, family members, friends, colleagues and other people in your life.
Moon Phases & Lunar Calendar
Read our daily reports. We can tell what stage of the lunar phase all of us are in just by looking at the Moon and we know from experience the effect that the Moon can have on Your moods and Your emotions.
Daily Planetary Overview
Planets travel through different signs, and their energy plays out differently depending on where they're at. Here you get great chance to read about how planets affect us each day.
Numerology Readings
The date and time of birth, also as a full name have a strong impact on human destiny, personality and our everyday choices. Find out what your numerology reading says about you and your life.
Biorhythm Chart
We all sometimes have good days and bad days. Looking at your personal Biorhythm Chart you can find out about them in advance without even reading a word.
Reports are available for all zodiac signs.
Support: contact@aldema.me
Terms & Conditions: http://aldema.me/terms-and-conditions.html
Privacy Policy: http://aldema.me/privacy-policy.html