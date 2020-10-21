We know sometimes drinking water can be boring...And also we know that is easier to enjoy a soda. But did you know that 70% of your body is composed of water, are you sure you are drinking it enough every day?

How many times did you try to lose weight and you didn't make it?

Track your every day water intake and make sure your body is hydrated correctly with this friendly, amazing, accurate, and easy to use tool that will help you have the correct water intake habits to improve your health as easy as using your phone.

Calculate your every day water intake goal for you to consume the correct amount of water your body needs.

Set your height, weight, gender, and some other personal details for you to receive a completely customized water goal and boost your health most properly.

Track every beverage you take along the day including tea, coffee, soda, or any soft drink.

Set personal reminders, and receive customized notifications the time you prefer to never forget about drinking water.

Check your progress and know, how are you doing it with your daily goal.

Keep track of your daily, weekly, and monthly analytics.

Receive rewards, and unlock achievements is know as easy as drinking a glass of water.

Receive professional health tips to have better results in your health.

Improving your health, getting better results to your body, creating new good habits, and always keeping in mind about this important liquid is know as easy as checking your phone.

**Health-Kit Permission:

This App will require health-kit permission to write data of your daily water intake.

GET WATER TRACKER PREMIUM

-Set reminders

-Add and custom your drinks

-Kee track of your logs to be healthier

-Full access to health tips and valuable content

2. Length of subscription & Price of subscription

- $49.99 Yearly (First 3 day free trial)

- $9.99 monthly (First 3 day free trial)

- $3.99 weekly (First 3 day free trial)

. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

3. Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. You can turn of the auto-renew subscription from iPhone setting.

4. Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

5. Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

6. Privacy Policy: https://rightbrainllc.wordpress.com/privacy-policy/

7. Terms of use: https://rightbrainllc.wordpress.com/terms-of-use/

8. EULA: https://rightbrainllc.wordpress.com/eula/

9. https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/dev/stdeula/