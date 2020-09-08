Join or Sign In

DaVinci Resolve Starting Course By Ask.Video for Android

By AskVideo.com $7.49

When starting a new video project, knowing how to import and organize your media is essential. In these tutorials, trainer Steve Kanter shows you the basics you need to master to get rolling with Resolve!

First, Steve reveals you how to use the Project Manager, and how to properly configure your Preferences and Project Settings. Next, you get a tour of DaVinci Resolves user interface where you explore the different buttons, panels and pages, and learn how to make the GUI look less intimidating. You discover all about Resolves media management and organization features: how to import and scrub your media, how to organize your project using Bins, how to add metadata... Continuing with the course, you also learn about List View, how to color code your bins and clips, and the best ways to use Markers.

So join certified Resolve trainer and editor Steve Kanter in this course, and you will be on your way to start editing with DaVinci Resolve.

This course is also published one our education websites macProVideo.com (macProVideo, macprovideo) and Ask.Video (AskVideo, askvideo).

DAVINCI RESOLVE 101

Getting Started Editing

Genre: Video

16 Videos

1h 12m

