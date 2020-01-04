Take the wheel of a Senegalese rapid bus (aka. Car Rapide), and discover African roads in the racing game "Dakar rapid". But beware, Senegals splendid roads a super busy. You will have to avoid many obstacles on the way if you want to get a high score!
GAME FEATURES
High quality colorful graphics
> Hit the roads of Senegal in the most beautiful environments : city, countryside, and even the Faidherbe bridge from Saint-Louis
> Discover Dakar and Senegal as if you were there!
> HD Retina screens optimized
Hours of fun
> 12 cars to unlock and upgrade in the garage
> 40 progression levels
> 11 Game Center achievements
6 game modes
> Classic : Go as far as possible on these beautiful Senegalese roads!
> Turbo : Take the wheel of the fastest car rapide in the history!
> Daily race : Each day, one race, for everyone. Learn and master it to reach the top of the leaderboard!
> By night: It's nighttime, all the time! Beware of the vampires et werewolves.
> Retro: Senegal just like on TV... in 1950
> Hardcore: Error is not allowed, are you up to the challenge?
Online multiplayer
> Compete with your friends, who will get the best scores?
> Compare yourself to the top players in the world
> Share your best results on social networks
Come on, get a taste of Senegal warm up the engine GO!!!
Join us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/dakarapid/
