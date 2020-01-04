X

Da'karapid for iOS

Developer's Description

Take the wheel of a Senegalese rapid bus (aka. Car Rapide), and discover African roads in the racing game "Dakar rapid". But beware, Senegals splendid roads a super busy. You will have to avoid many obstacles on the way if you want to get a high score!

GAME FEATURES

High quality colorful graphics

> Hit the roads of Senegal in the most beautiful environments : city, countryside, and even the Faidherbe bridge from Saint-Louis

> Discover Dakar and Senegal as if you were there!

> HD Retina screens optimized

Hours of fun

> 12 cars to unlock and upgrade in the garage

> 40 progression levels

> 11 Game Center achievements

6 game modes

> Classic : Go as far as possible on these beautiful Senegalese roads!

> Turbo : Take the wheel of the fastest car rapide in the history!

> Daily race : Each day, one race, for everyone. Learn and master it to reach the top of the leaderboard!

> By night: It's nighttime, all the time! Beware of the vampires et werewolves.

> Retro: Senegal just like on TV... in 1950

> Hardcore: Error is not allowed, are you up to the challenge?

Online multiplayer

> Compete with your friends, who will get the best scores?

> Compare yourself to the top players in the world

> Share your best results on social networks

Come on, get a taste of Senegal warm up the engine GO!!!

Join us on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/dakarapid/

What's new in version 1.9.6

