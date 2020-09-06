Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

DWG Tools - View & Convert DWG for iOS

By Lun Peng Free

Developer's Description

By Lun Peng

DWG Tools is a CAD toolkit for viewing dwg, dxf, dwf, dgn, dae, pdf, svg, etc. and converting these files to each other.

CAD Languages: Latin, Arabic, Cyrillic, Greek, Turkish, Hebrew, Baltic, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, simplified Chinese, traditional Chinese, Korean.

Main features:

Drawings management

1. Use the file management method of IOS system.

2. View drawings local and shared by other apps.

3. View recent drawings.

4. Manage files with color labels.

View drawings

1. View dwg, dxf, dwf, dgn, dae, pdf, svg files directly.

2. Automatic recognition of fonts.

3. Manipulating views through gestures (pinch, pan, rotate)

4. Switch the layout and view.

5. Show and hide the layer.

6. Switch the background color.

7. 3D perspective

8. Free dynamic observation.

9. Switch the visual style(Hidden, Realistic, etc.).

Import drawings

1. Import PDF

Import the PDF drawing into a new CAD drawing and display the newly generated drawing. You can set the parameters of the PDF import as needed, for example, changing the imported page number, scale, angle, text type, etc. After the import is complete, you can save the current drawing as a CAD drawing of the specified version or share it to other apps via "Save as CAD".

2. Import DWF

Import the DWF drawing into a new CAD drawing with default parameters and display the newly generated drawing. Like importing PDF, you can save and share newly generated drawings via "Save as CAD".

3. Import DGN

Import the DGN drawing into a new CAD drawing with default parameters and display the newly generated drawing. Like importing PDF, you can save and share newly generated drawings via "Save as CAD".

4. Import DAE

Import the DAE drawing into a new CAD drawing with default parameters and display the newly generated drawing. Like importing PDF, you can save and share newly generated drawings via "Save as CAD".

5. Save as CAD

Save the current drawing as a specific version of the CAD drawing, or directly share the saved drawing to another app.

Export drawings

1. Export PDF

Export the current drawing to a PDF file. You can set the parameters of the PDF export as needed, such as the exported layout, PDF paper size, line weight, background color, and so on. Quick to PDF can quickly export the current drawing to PDF using default parameters. Once the export is complete, you can save the exported PDF locally or share it with other apps.

2. Export DWF

Export the current drawing to a DWF drawing file. You can set the version of the exported DWF drawing file, as well as the background color. Like converting to PDF, after the conversion is complete, you can store the exported DWF drawing files locally or share them with other APPs.

3. Export SVG

Export the current drawing to a SVG drawing file. You can set the background color of the exported SVG drawing file. Like converting to PDF, you can save and share the exported SVG drawing file.

4. Export Image

Export the current drawing to common format images, including JPEG, PNG, BMP. You can set the size of the exported image. If not set, the default size will be used for export. In addition, you can set the background color of the exported image. Like converting to PDF, you can save and share the exported image file.

Subscription instructions

All subscription and payment processes are performed on your iTunes account.

Cancel anytime in Settings at least a day before each renewal date.

Plan automatically renews until cancelled.

Privacy Policy and Terms of Use: http://moonlightbeauty.strikingly.com/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.4

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 4.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPod touch (6th generation), and iPod touch (7th generation).

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Microsoft To Do

Free
Microsoft To-Do is a simple and intelligent to-do list that makes it easy to plan your day.
iOS
Microsoft To Do

Launch Center Pro

$4.99
Launch applications or perform actions to increase your productivity.
iOS
Launch Center Pro

Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

Free
Online last seen analytics.
iOS
Dasta - tracker for Whatsapp

ES File Explorer

Free
File manage.
iOS
ES File Explorer

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now