DUKE-AI, LLC was founded to assist owner operators in the trucking industry to simplify business insights, file storage, and IRS tax compliance while over the road. The requirements for DUKE were based on the constraints Professional Truck Drivers are faced with. The requirements mandated limited space for storage and devices, always on and available, limited data entry and training required. We began to understand these requirements are not limited to Owner Operators in the trucking industry but other small business Owner Operators have the same requirements. As a result weve come to understand the scalability of DUKE.