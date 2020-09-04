DU Battery Saver Pro - Battery Charger

Du battery saver - Speed Booster App Lock & Ram Cleaner

Ram Cleaner Speed Booster can clean junk files, fix device lagging issues and cool down your CPU's temperature to extend its durability!

Ram Cleaner Speed Booster Features:

Powerful Booster With No Deceptive Animations

At a small size of 5MB, Booster leaves you more space for videos and photos. You can even speed up your phone with just 1-tap!

Small

Ultra-small installation package, making Ram Cleaner Speed Booster a relatively simple Android application. Despite being small and simple, Ram Cleaner Speed Booster packs more power than any other booster apps, ensuring that your phone is always at optimal performance.

Fast

Ram Cleaner Speed Booster can optimize and speed up your Android phone with just 1-tap. Ram Cleaner Speed Booster can also scan your phone for cache and junk files, and have them cleaned up to greatly improve your phone's processing speed.

Simple

Ram Cleaner Speed Booster's user interface is simple and intuitive, making it user-friendly and easy to clean cache and junk files to free up your phone's RAM.

Main Functions:

CPU Cooler- Clean apps that cause phone overheating

The CPU Cooler can cool down your device by cleaning unnecessary applications, which tremendously improves your device's CPU performance. With this lite tool, no root access is required to cool down CPU.

Junk File Cleaner- Clean all types of junk files to free up storage

The junk file cleaner can clean up cache and junk files that take up your memory and storage space, which can help boost and optimize your phone's speed and performance.

(e.g. Residual files, cache files, temp files, obsolete APKs and other big files.)

Free RAM Booster- Clean up RAM and optimize phone speed

The Free RAM Booster function can clean junk files and free up RAM to prevent your phone from running slow and lagging! With this lite tool, no root access is required to boost phone.

Battery Booster

The Battery Booster function helps optimize battery usage, reduce charging time and slow down power consumption. Use it often to avoid using battery charger all the time, also to extend your battery charger life. Try now to make your battery last longer and use less battery charger.

App Lock:

Basic App Locker Felicity add for initial working, will be improved time to time.