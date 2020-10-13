Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
DSLR Lens kit is a professional camera app. It's easy to use and powerful.
(This app requires iphone 6 or later.)
RAW file supported.
( iphone 6s or later. iOS10 or later)
Selectable iPhone 7 plus Dual-Lens.
App Promotional Video.
http://www.iphoneslr.com
[SPECS (iPhone6s)]
Lens : F2.2 29mm(iPhone 6s back camera)
Lens Settings : 29mm - 1000mm (Digital Zoom) / 6 Graphics
Shutter Speed 1/3 - 1/4000
ISO 23 - 1840
White Balance Mode: AUTO, Daylight, Cloudy, Shade, Tungsten, Fluorescent, Custom WB(2000K-10000K) & WB Shift
Timer : OFF / 3s / 10s
FLASH : OFF / ON / AUTO
Focus Assist Zoom
Level Gauge
Stabilizer
Multi Exposure Mode : 2 shoots / Photo Image
Guide Line : OFF 1/3 1/4 Grid
Large Shoot Button Mode
Reflector Board : White, Silver, Gold, Black
Photo Edit : Exposure, Highlight, Shadow, Contrast, Saturation, Temperature
EXIF Info
Burst shots (requires iOS10 or later.)