DSLR Lens Kit RAW & Dual-lens for iOS

By m.CREATIVENT $1.99

Developer's Description

By m.CREATIVENT

DSLR Lens kit is a professional camera app. It's easy to use and powerful.

(This app requires iphone 6 or later.)

RAW file supported.

( iphone 6s or later. iOS10 or later)

Selectable iPhone 7 plus Dual-Lens.

App Promotional Video.

http://www.iphoneslr.com

[SPECS (iPhone6s)]

Lens : F2.2 29mm(iPhone 6s back camera)

Lens Settings : 29mm - 1000mm (Digital Zoom) / 6 Graphics

Shutter Speed 1/3 - 1/4000

ISO 23 - 1840

White Balance Mode: AUTO, Daylight, Cloudy, Shade, Tungsten, Fluorescent, Custom WB(2000K-10000K) & WB Shift

Timer : OFF / 3s / 10s

FLASH : OFF / ON / AUTO

Focus Assist Zoom

Level Gauge

Stabilizer

Multi Exposure Mode : 2 shoots / Photo Image

Guide Line : OFF 1/3 1/4 Grid

Large Shoot Button Mode

Reflector Board : White, Silver, Gold, Black

Photo Edit : Exposure, Highlight, Shadow, Contrast, Saturation, Temperature

EXIF Info

Burst shots (requires iOS10 or later.)

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
