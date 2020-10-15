Preparing for DRDO Trade Apprentice Exam? Download the No. 1 Vernacular Test Series app #EduGorilla and get:

About DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam:

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) is conducted online by the Defence Research and Development organization to assess candidates for various Trade Apprentice posts like Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic and Multi Skilled Worker. DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) is one of the most desirable exams in the Defence field and comes with a lot of perks exclusively available to Militants. This app helps you to prepare for the DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) exam by providing the best test series. You can practice free mock tests of DRDO Trades exam online and achieve success.

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) mock test app helps you prepare for Domain section by providing questions based on the latest exam pattern

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) online test series provides syllabus-wise unique English, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning questions

Previous year papers and mock tests are also provided for better practice of DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam

The test series are specially designed keeping in mind the level of DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam. All the mock tests are based on the updated exam pattern.

Get more than 100 mock tests for DRDO Trades. Sectional tests and topic-wise mock tests are also given to help you practice more.

Subjects Covered:

Section A

General Awareness- History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Arts & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Research, National & International Organizations

Reasoning- Analogies, Arithmetical Computation, Observation, Decision Making, Visual Memory, Discrimination, Space Visualization, Similarities, Differences, Series

Quantitative Aptitude- Number Systems, Simplification, Decimals, DI, L.C.M, H.C.F, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Mensuration, Speed & Distance, Time & Work,

English Language Competency - Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Usage

Section B

Elec./Mech.- Tools, Cables, Batteries, Transformers, AC & DC, Soldering techniques, IC, Transistors, Amplifier, Sensors, Microcontroller, Analog & Digital, SMPS, SMD, MOSFET & IGBT, UPS, LCD, LED, Fiber Optics, Digital Panel, Basic Computers

