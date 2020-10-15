Join or Sign In

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.): Mock Tests for Android

By EduGorilla TestSeries3 Free

Developer's Description

By EduGorilla TestSeries3

Preparing for DRDO Trade Apprentice Exam? Download the No. 1 Vernacular Test Series app #EduGorilla and get:

- 17,201+ mocks for 550+ competitive exams

- Questions that you would probably get in DRDO Trades Exam

- A multitude of DRDO Trade Apprentice mocks, sectional tests, and previous year papers

- Tests in both English and Hindi

About DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam:

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) is conducted online by the Defence Research and Development organization to assess candidates for various Trade Apprentice posts like Fitter, Electrician, Mechanic and Multi Skilled Worker. DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) is one of the most desirable exams in the Defence field and comes with a lot of perks exclusively available to Militants. This app helps you to prepare for the DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) exam by providing the best test series. You can practice free mock tests of DRDO Trades exam online and achieve success.

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam App Details:

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) mock test app helps you prepare for Domain section by providing questions based on the latest exam pattern

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) online test series provides syllabus-wise unique English, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning questions

Previous year papers and mock tests are also provided for better practice of DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam

DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Online Test Series:

Practice DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) online test series only on EduGorilla. The test series are specially designed keeping in mind the level of DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam. All the mock tests are based on the updated exam pattern and can be accessed online 24*7.

In DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Mock Test:

Get more than 100 mock tests for DRDO Trades. The test series get updated on a regular basis. You will get new mock tests for DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) that can be accessed online anywhere anytime. Sectional tests and topic-wise mock tests are also given to help you practice more.

Key Features of EduGorillas DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Test Series:

EduGorilla offers a lot of features in its DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) test series

Exams covered: DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Mock Tests and Topic-wise tests

More than 30 mock tests and sectional tests are available

247 Online Access

Personalized Performance Analysis of your mock test with your All India & State Rank

Subjects Covered:

Section A

General Awareness- History, Polity, Constitution, Sports, Arts & Culture, Geography, Economics, Everyday Science, Research, National & International Organizations

Reasoning- Analogies, Arithmetical Computation, Observation, Decision Making, Visual Memory, Discrimination, Space Visualization, Similarities, Differences, Series

Quantitative Aptitude- Number Systems, Simplification, Decimals, DI, L.C.M, H.C.F, Percentage, Average, Profit & Loss, Mensuration, Speed & Distance, Time & Work,

English Language Competency - Vocabulary, Grammar, Sentence Structure, Synonyms, Antonyms, Usage

Section B

Elec./Mech.- Tools, Cables, Batteries, Transformers, AC & DC, Soldering techniques, IC, Transistors, Amplifier, Sensors, Microcontroller, Analog & Digital, SMPS, SMD, MOSFET & IGBT, UPS, LCD, LED, Fiber Optics, Digital Panel, Basic Computers

Alerts and Updates:

Now practice EduGorilla DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) series on the go! Get regular alerts and latest updates of DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) Exam like exam notifications, important dates, syllabus, etc.

Practice free mock tests and various online topic-wise tests on the EduGorilla DRDO Trade Apprentice (Elec./Mech.) App.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 01.01.146

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 01.01.146

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4W and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
