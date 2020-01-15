X

DO|RE for iOS

By "3S", Joint Stock Company Free

The DORE project is launched as Startup in the AR/VR area, and we offer you a service whereby you can provide your users (customers, friends, employees, etc.) with new opportunities for augmented reality for printed materials (postcards, business cards, magazines, booklets, posters, tickets, flyers, paintings, merchandise packaging, etc.)!

Downloading the application DORE, you get a single universal tool for interacting with augmented reality.

The application provides the ability to recognize any label existing in DORE.

More information - look for information on the DO|RE service website http://dore.systems/

