Have you ever wanted to learn about DNA and Protein Synthesis? Do you want interactive calculators for the processes of transcription and translation? Are you interested in supporting the work of students?

If you answered yes to any or all of the above, look no further! The DNApp was designed and written by students at Energy Institute High School as part of its Project-Based Learning curriculum. To answer the driving question, "How can we create an app to teach Biology students about DNA & genetics?" we turned to MIT App Inventor and worked to create an app that would do just that.

~~ FEATURES ~~

- Definitions of some common vocabulary words!

- Quizzes over said vocabulary words!

- Diagrams of DNA, RNA, and a nucleotide that were totally not made in MS Paint!

- A thrilling metaphor to describe the process of Protein Synthesis with accompanying illustrations that were also totally not made in MS Paint!

- Calculators for transcription and translation (the two steps of Protein Synthesis) so that you don't have to decipher an mRNA codon chart yourself! Because that's boring.

DNApp

Everything you've ever wanted to know about DNA, probably

Credits: Kai Page, Adrian Fernandez, Isaac Sanchez, Danye Mitchell

If you are actually still looking at this, you deserve a cookie or something.