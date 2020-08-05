This is DMC Primary Care's app for telehealth video visits.

Use the DMC | CONNECT app to stay in touch with your DMC Primary Care team between office visits its the most convenient way for you to get the care you need no matter where you happen to be.

With DMC | CONNECT you can get the care you need from the doctors you trust.

Featuring seamless integration with the Apple Health app so you can easily share health data with participating care teams.

To use DMC | CONNECT, you need an invitation from your care team.