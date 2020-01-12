X

DJ Mixer - 3D DJ Music Mixer & Virtual DJ Mixer for Android

DJ Mixer - 3D DJ Music Mixer & Virtual DJ Mixer

DJ Mixer - 3D DJ Music Mixer & Virtual DJ Mixer with Equalizer & Bass Booster

3D DJ Music Mixer & Virtual DJ Mixer with Equalizer & Bass Booster is the all new and the very best DJ software for all your party nights. Get the Beginners DJ Software and start your party today with the all new Dj Song Mixer & Controller.

DJ Music Mixer & Virtual DJ Mixer helps you play mix two Sound Tracks or Songs using the all new Song Mixer & Controller feature.

FEATURES FOR DJ MUSIC MIXER & VIRTUAL DJ MIXER

1. 3D DJ Music Mixer or Virtual DJ Mixer :- 3D DJ Music Mixer or Virtual DJ Mixer is the all new easy to use DJ Software that helps you mix music.

2. Mix two Sound Tracks or Songs :- With DJ Mixer you can mix two songs and play them simultaneously.

3. Equalizer & Bass Booster :- Equalizer & Bass Booster improve the sound quality of your music.

4. Sound Effects :- the DJ Mixer gives you in-built sound effects to give better effects to the music that you are creating.

Get the all new DJ Mixer - 3D DJ Music Mixer & Virtual DJ Mixer and get the party started.

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Total Downloads 6
Downloads Last Week 0
