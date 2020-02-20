Stretchy DIY glitter slime simulator with the ultimate ASMR effect really brings a calm phase to your anxious personality. It is the right platform for you if you are a slime lover and want to relax yourself with different types of colorful and transparent slimes as there are a number of DIY squishy stretchy slime simulator available here. At the same time, you can also enjoy joyful small games!

Super Slimes

- A pack of realistic & amusing slimes for you to relax: just squish, stretch or knead it.

- Highly precise fun animation is included how to make the fluffy slime look more colorful and squishy.

- Real 3D effects with different textures.

ASMR Sounds

- Relieve stress with ASMR sounds and discover amazing Slime & ASMR experience.

For better experience, we recommend you to use earphone.

Funny Slime DIY

- Add decorations, change color & condition or ASMR sound. Share your artwork with your friends.

-DIY crazy slime simulator fun game allows you to bring out your true imagination of relaxing out yourself.

Anti-stress Games

- Play to gain a lot of fun, including relaxation toys, distraction toys and crazy peelers.

Now if you are in stress and want to relax yourself immediately then make your fingers all over the device and play this crazy slime simulator game with full of ASMR effect.