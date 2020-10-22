Join or Sign In

DIVAN.TV movies & Ukrainian TV for Android

By Mikarnial Free

Developer's Description

By Mikarnial

If you are tired of wasting your time searching for a real cool movie or a tv show, and you are sick of advertising and you constantly miss the latest episode of your favorite show - download the DIVAN.TV app so you can watch TV online at any time convenient for you!

Divan TV is a new interactive TV, available on Mobile devices, PC, Chromecast, Apple TV and Smart TV of such world giants as LG, Samsung, Sony, Phillips and others.

Register and watch for free your favorite movies, cartoons, shows, news and radio stations. They are available online and stored in record for 14 days after the live.

DIVAN.TV takes care of you to get the maximum pleasure from viewing, therefore:

-You will always watch high quality videos, even on mobile devices;

- You can watch your favorite channels in record at any time;

- Tired of advertising? Rewind it without distracting from the fascinating film plot;

- Continue watching from the moment you stopped last time;

- You can also watch your favorite channels even when you are abroad, because the app works wherever there is an Internet.

And, of course, the DivanTVs interface is easily managed. All your relatives and friends will deal with the control of the application without any problems.

In addition, after registration, you will receive weekly selections of the most "delicious" films for the entire family to see.

Please note: depending on your location, the list of available TV channels and videos may vary. This is caused by the requirements of the right holders and the conditions of the legislation of some countries.

Full list of available tv-channels you can find on divan.tv.

