Check our timetables for our routes all over Europe. Buy your tickets, log-in or enter your booking details to store your ticket in your iPhone stay informed about your departures and journey.

If you are a freight driver, whether you are delivering or picking up units from a DFDS terminal, you can check the status of your booking to keep your waiting time at the terminal to a minimum. Has your delivery booking been made? Is the unit youre collecting discharged from the vessel? The app will tell you so you can plan your visit to the terminal accordingly and make the best use of your time.

PASSENGERS:

- View and store your ticket in your app

Log-in with your DFDS account or enter your booking number and last name to store your ticket information.

- Follow your departure with your personalised itinerary

Keep informed about your departure terminal location, check-in time, departure time and arrival time.

- Get information about entertainment, restaurants, cabins and WiFi on board your ferry

Find information about facilities and activities on board the ferry you are travelling with.

- Stay informed about delays, traffic and congestion via push notifications

Get up to date information about your departure. Enable your notifications to receive information if a delay or cancellation occurs on your departure and about any traffic or congestion around the terminal.

- Find out departure and arrival times of all DFDS ferries

Find departure information for all DFDS ferry routes, follow departures that you are interested in to receive delay, cancellations or traffic notifications. Book the departure that you are interested in.

- Find your directions to the DFDS terminals

With one click, find your directions to DFDS terminals automatically via your installed map application.

FREIGHT DRIVERS:

- View and store freight bookings in your app.

Enter release number and unit ID to store the units that you need to pick up from or deliver to DFDS terminals. List bookings and remove them when you complete your task.

- Find information about the booking.

Check the status of the unit, departure and arrival time of the ferry carrying the unit.

Use the QR code to check in at the terminals with self check-in booths.

Find your directions to DFDS terminals.