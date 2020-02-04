My DFCU

By Downey Federal Credit Union

Downey Federal Credit Unions Mobile Banking App, My DFCU, gives you the freedom, convenience and security to do your banking anytime, anywhere. Manage your accounts from your smartphone or other devices.

My DFCU is a free service and is available to all Downey Federal Credit Union Members.

We have taken every precaution to ensure that your transactions will be secure. All information transmitted via the My DFCU App is protected with state-of-the-art encryption, that mask your sensitive information.

ACCOUNTS

Check balances

View debits and credits

View check images

Detailed account summaries

TRANFERS & PAYMENTS

Transfer funds between your accounts or to other Members accounts

Make payments on DFCU loans

DEPOSITS

Quickly and securely deposit a check into your DFCU account using your smartphones camera

BILL PAYMENT

Schedule, review and edit recurring bill payments

View pending payments and payment history

BRANCH/ATM LOCATOR

Locate a FREE CO-OP ATM or Shared Branch near you over 30,000 ATMs and 5,000 Shared Branches available

SECURITY

Your security is always our top priority, and we have taken every precaution to ensure that your My DFCU Mobile Banking App transactions will be secure.

A password or fingerprint authentication is required every time you sign on to My DFCU

All of the above and more are available via My DFCU, Downey Federal Credit Unions Mobile Banking App.

1Data and text charges may apply. Check with your mobile provider.

2Eligibility requirements apply.