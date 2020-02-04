My DFCU
By Downey Federal Credit Union
Downey Federal Credit Unions Mobile Banking App, My DFCU, gives you the freedom, convenience and security to do your banking anytime, anywhere. Manage your accounts from your smartphone or other devices.
My DFCU is a free service and is available to all Downey Federal Credit Union Members.
We have taken every precaution to ensure that your transactions will be secure. All information transmitted via the My DFCU App is protected with state-of-the-art encryption, that mask your sensitive information.
ACCOUNTS
Check balances
View debits and credits
View check images
Detailed account summaries
TRANFERS & PAYMENTS
Transfer funds between your accounts or to other Members accounts
Make payments on DFCU loans
DEPOSITS
Quickly and securely deposit a check into your DFCU account using your smartphones camera
BILL PAYMENT
Schedule, review and edit recurring bill payments
View pending payments and payment history
BRANCH/ATM LOCATOR
Locate a FREE CO-OP ATM or Shared Branch near you over 30,000 ATMs and 5,000 Shared Branches available
SECURITY
Your security is always our top priority, and we have taken every precaution to ensure that your My DFCU Mobile Banking App transactions will be secure.
A password or fingerprint authentication is required every time you sign on to My DFCU
All of the above and more are available via My DFCU, Downey Federal Credit Unions Mobile Banking App.
1Data and text charges may apply. Check with your mobile provider.
2Eligibility requirements apply.
