DETX Deep East Texas Radio. Streaming radio featuring East Texas artists of yesterday and today from several genres, as well as shows and podcasts. We feature oldies, country, blues, gospel, and red dirt, as well as alternative and ambient music. You'll hear artists from Carthage to Jacksonville to Huntsville and get a taste of the rich heritage of East Texas. Come visit us at deepeasttexasradio.com.