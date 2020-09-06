Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Deonde stands for Delivery on Demand. With our solution, you can start a delivery business without any technical hurdles.
Following business is supported in Deonde.
- Food Delivery Business.
- Grocery Delivery Business.
- Flowers Delivery Business.
- Wine/ Liquor Delivery Business.
- Pizza Delivery Business.
Deonde support multiple payment plans based on your needs.
For More Details Visit :
https://www.deonde.co/
Contact us at : +91 9309090932