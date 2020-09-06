Deonde stands for Delivery on Demand. With our solution, you can start a delivery business without any technical hurdles.

Following business is supported in Deonde.

- Food Delivery Business.

- Grocery Delivery Business.

- Flowers Delivery Business.

- Wine/ Liquor Delivery Business.

- Pizza Delivery Business.

Deonde support multiple payment plans based on your needs.

For More Details Visit :

https://www.deonde.co/

Contact us at : +91 9309090932