DEC Software-Ed'l Game Buzzer for Android

By DEC Software Free

Developer's Description

By DEC Software

This android application is designed to be used with the educational games provided by DEC Software (www.decsoftware.com). The games supported are

- Classroom Feud

- The Ultimate QuizShow (a Jeopardy-style game)

- The Ultimate QuizShow - Monster Version - up to 40 players (coming soon)

- Classroom Millionaire

- Classroom Millionaire - Monster Version - up to 40 players (coming soon)

- Respond ! (an audience response system)

Buzz-in to these games using your android device and this app.

Currently, we are offering this buzzer application free of charge.

Go to the download page of our web site for the most up-to-date version of this software.

(http://decsoftware.com/downloads.htm)

Full Specifications

What's new in version DEC Buzzer version 7

General

Release January 19, 2020
Date Added January 19, 2020
Version DEC Buzzer version 7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 1.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
