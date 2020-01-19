This android application is designed to be used with the educational games provided by DEC Software (www.decsoftware.com). The games supported are

- Classroom Feud

- The Ultimate QuizShow (a Jeopardy-style game)

- The Ultimate QuizShow - Monster Version - up to 40 players (coming soon)

- Classroom Millionaire

- Classroom Millionaire - Monster Version - up to 40 players (coming soon)

- Respond ! (an audience response system)

Buzz-in to these games using your android device and this app.

Currently, we are offering this buzzer application free of charge.

Go to the download page of our web site for the most up-to-date version of this software.

(http://decsoftware.com/downloads.htm)