DB Mall P4S application allow the user to book parking online in Shopping Malls, Hospitals & Other commercial places. User is allowed to access following data as a guest viewing parking locations, viewing add-on services, viewing tariff, viewing convenient changes, adding parking item to cart etc .

When the user books the parking by making the payment, the parking details will be shared with the user via eMail address for their convenient. Also the parking details will be sync between the user different devices using the eMail address.

So in order to book parking user need to create the account in this application by entering the eMail address and other information.