DB Mall Smart Parking(P4S) for iOS

By Central Parking System Free

Developer's Description

By Central Parking System

DB Mall P4S application allow the user to book parking online in Shopping Malls, Hospitals & Other commercial places. User is allowed to access following data as a guest viewing parking locations, viewing add-on services, viewing tariff, viewing convenient changes, adding parking item to cart etc .

When the user books the parking by making the payment, the parking details will be shared with the user via eMail address for their convenient. Also the parking details will be sync between the user different devices using the eMail address.

So in order to book parking user need to create the account in this application by entering the eMail address and other information.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.0.40

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 0.0.40

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
