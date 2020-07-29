DB|CRM is a combination of Customer Relationship Management, Point of Sale, Scheduling, Work Flow, and Digital Contract Systems. Each one of these normally is a separate application. Our team has combined them into what we feel is one of the most sophisticated iPad business applications on the market today. The program was written specifically for the iPad in Objective-C, the native programming environment of IOS, and as such is very fast and works well with peripherals. The database is local and can work with or without an Internet connection and fully supports multiple iPads using database replication - a method of data sharing such that updates on one device make it to other iPads in the same grouping. This means the data resides on your IPad which results in quick, uninterrupted access, and is copied to other iPads as it changes.