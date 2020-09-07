NEVER BE LATE AGAIN.

Dont waste your time looking for a parking space, let us do the work! With

on-demand valet parking by divrt, dropoff anywhere you see us in SCBD and well bring the car back to you, anywhere in SCBD, with a single tap!

Indonesias 1st Smart Valet brings hi-tech and top-notch service together, exclusively to SCBD. Download the app now and never be late to a meeting again.

Welcome to the future.