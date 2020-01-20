X

D'Music for Android

By Digicel Group Free

With over 40 million songs, DMusic is the sickest Caribbean music app! Giving you access to the local and international music you love. Download today and enjoy your favourite from Dancehall, Reggae, Soca, Pop, Latin beats and MORE.

HOW TO ACCESS

Simply login with your Digicel ID , your single login for all your Digicel accounts, including MyDigicel app.

KEY FEATURES

With DMusic you can:

Stream your favourite songs from over 40 million tracks and artists from a wide variety of musical genres, including songs from local artists.

Enjoy great sound quality and fast streaming.

Play any song from any device, mobile, tablet or your computer @ www.digicelmusic.com with premium service.

Experience dark mode, offline streaming and explicit filter mode

Listen to your favorite tunes free of advertisements.

Download your songs for offline listening (offline mode & on Wi-Fi).

Enjoy unlimited back and forward track skips.

Personalize your listening by liking favorite tracks to listen later.

Access your recently played songs.

Listen to featured playlists or create playlists for the mood you are in, such as party, workout, love or on the way to work.

Play, pause and skip tracks from locked screen.

Watch top music videos.

What's new in version 2.8

Release January 20, 2020
Date Added January 20, 2020
Version 2.8

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
