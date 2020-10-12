Welcome to the D'Elia Auctions mobile bidding app! This dynamic app allows you to (1) stay informed about our upcoming auctions; (2) view items that interest you; (3) get notifications when youve been outbid; (4) bid no matter where you are located (or set and forget your maximum bid to let our platform automatically bid the lowest possible winning bid for you). This is the go-to-source for up-to-the-minute information on all of our auctions.