Hace 29 aos que D&D lidera el mercado editorial en diseo y decoracin en Argentina. D&D aport un estilo que marc tendencia e inmediatamente se posicion como la mxima referencia del interiorismo en el pas. D&D se vive, se colecciona y se vuelve material de consulta.

D&D no tiene lmites en materia de consignas o conceptos: est en permanente evolucin. Fuimos pioneros con nuestro sitio web, contamos desde hace ms de quince aos con una plataforma digital conformada por nuestro newsletter para 30.000 usuarios activos, un sitio web posicionado en primer lugar- y nuestra social media.

Nos planteamos nuevos desafos que se convierten en xitos, como la muestra "Un Siglo de Decoracin" realizada en el Museo Nacional de Arte Decorativo y la Feria D&D, que lleva tres ediciones.

Todo esto resulta un ambiente propicio para generar oportunidades comerciales y concretar proyectos y negocios. Un lugar donde lo que se imagina,se hace realidad.

Magazine Subscriptions are available for purchase inside this app.

Three months subscription - $4.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Six months subscription - $7.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

One year subscription - $16.99 (automatically renewed until canceled)

Your subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period.

Your iTunes account will automatically be charged at the same price for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period unless you change your subscription preferences in your account settings.

You can manage your subscriptions through your account settings after purchase on your device.

No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.

Please visit http://www.magzter.com/ns/privacy-policy.html for our Privacy Policy and http://www.magzter.com/ns/terms_condition.html for our Terms & Conditions