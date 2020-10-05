Bring your Dungeons & Dragons fifth edition characters wherever your fantasy role-playing adventures lead with the free D&D Beyond player app!

Never enter a gaming session without your character sheet access all of your characters online or offline and be ready for skill checks, attack rolls, saving throws, or whatever twists your DM throws at you.

Manage health and spell slots, access your equipment, know your proficiencies all from the palm of your hand.

Play faster with the Guided Character Creator

D&D character sheets and stats on the go

Track conditions, HP, spell slots, and more

Great for beginners, Player Characters or seasoned Dungeon Masters

Easy to use digital character sheets as seen on shows like Critical Role, High Rollers, and more

About: D&D Beyond is an official digital toolset and tabletop game companion for Dungeons & Dragons. Learn more at www.dndbeyond.com