D&D 5e Character Keep for Android

By Apps by Fenn Free

Developer's Description

By Apps by Fenn

A fully customizable D&D character sheet created for the 5th edition Dungeons and Dragons tabletop game. Also includes a spellbook, inventory, assisted level up and character creator, and a built in handbook so it's suitable for new players who are too lazy to read the book and learn the rules.

SUITABLE FOR NEWBIES

Easy to use character creator

Built-in handbook with step-by-step tutorials

Assisted level up, that walks you through the level up procedure

Track spells, spell casting and learn new spells

FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Based on the SRD rules, but custom races/spells/feats can be added, so the possibilities are endless

Import/Export your data for full portability

EVERYTHING IN ONE APP

Manage your stats, abilities, proficiencies and more

Inventory with custom items, weight checking and more

Spell book with your known spells, and spell slots tracking

Built in notebook to keep track of your adventures

Feats with descriptions so you don't have to memorize the rules anymore

Import/Export your characters

Interested? Just download the app and try it. The free version lets you level up to level 5, and keep 3 characters, and for the price of a coffee you can have it all.

*** You have an idea for a new feature? / You found a bug? ***

Just drop me an email, I'm happy to hear every new idea and feedback.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 6.1.1

General

Release September 26, 2020
Date Added September 26, 2020
Version 6.1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

