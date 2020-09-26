Sign in to add and modify your software
A fully customizable D&D character sheet created for the 5th edition Dungeons and Dragons tabletop game. Also includes a spellbook, inventory, assisted level up and character creator, and a built in handbook so it's suitable for new players who are too lazy to read the book and learn the rules.
SUITABLE FOR NEWBIES
Easy to use character creator
Built-in handbook with step-by-step tutorials
Assisted level up, that walks you through the level up procedure
Track spells, spell casting and learn new spells
FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
Based on the SRD rules, but custom races/spells/feats can be added, so the possibilities are endless
Import/Export your data for full portability
EVERYTHING IN ONE APP
Manage your stats, abilities, proficiencies and more
Inventory with custom items, weight checking and more
Spell book with your known spells, and spell slots tracking
Built in notebook to keep track of your adventures
Feats with descriptions so you don't have to memorize the rules anymore
Import/Export your characters
Interested? Just download the app and try it. The free version lets you level up to level 5, and keep 3 characters, and for the price of a coffee you can have it all.
