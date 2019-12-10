Walk or drive around Washington D.C. using the Washington D.C. Sightseeing App to experience a hands free self guided tour! This GPS enabled app offers 2 driving/walking tours and 1 walking tour of the most historic locations in Washington D.C. Drive around from the comfort of your car and let the audio play automatically as you pass points of interest or walk around the White House Promenade and hear the history and stories rarely found.

The app includes the following:

1. Historical overview of Washington D.C.

2. Capitol Hill/Pennsylvania Avenue Driving/Walking Tour

3. National Monuments/Memorials Driving/Walking Tour

4. Walking Tour of the White House Promenade

Click on your tour of choice and once you are at that location, the audio will automatically play to give you an immersive experience at each point of interest to describe what you are seeing and explain its history. The GPS enabled pins on the map allow you to get directions to each point of interest. Play the videos in the app to see more images and descriptions of each historic place.

App Instructions:

If you would like to enjoy the GPS triggered audio feature, Make sure to press 'Allow'

when the app asks to track your location so that the GPS triggered audio feature will work. If you do not press 'Allow' the app will not be able to track your location and the GPS triggers will not work.