In A.W.1500, through D.B.System
the materialization of network resources,
it is no longer an illusion.
It has become part of the culture
and integrated into our lives.
After 734 Year,
there is an unpredictable raid.
Someone generates a lot of data pets
through the D.B.System and
instructs them to attack indiscriminately.
Many people died, they can only flee to their cities,
Searching for safe areas to stay alive.
The player is a boy in the world,
he died in this raid.
Death is not the end, but another start,
he was born again through high-tech technology,
he became a robot.
The following story is said
what happened after he became a robot