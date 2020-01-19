X

CyberVPN - Fast & Secure for iOS

By Arescrowd Free

Developer's Description

By Arescrowd

--Main Features--

- Secure & privacy, dont keep any logs of your activity.

- Simple, one tap connect to VPN, accelerating your network

-No traffic limits, unlimited VPN master proxy

-No registration or login required

- Support for multiple devices for the same account

What can you get with a VPN?

*You can browse your favorite website unscrupulously by anonymous mode, enhancing your online privacy.

*Once turn on CyberVPN, your location information could be remaining under cover.

*You will be a premium VIP by considerable price and enjoy the VPN service forever.

Subscription Info:

You will be a premium lifetime VIP user or VIP user with the auto-renewing subscription

* 1 Week: First 3 days free trial, then $8.99/week

* 1 Year: First 3 days free trial, then $79.99/year

Lifetime: $89.99 /all your life

* Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase

* Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

* Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal

* Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

* No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period

* Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable

Terms of Service:

https://arescrowd.com/CyberVPN/html/terms_of_service.html

Privacy Policy:

https://arescrowd.com/CyberVPN/html/privacy_policy.html

