--Main Features--
- Secure & privacy, dont keep any logs of your activity.
- Simple, one tap connect to VPN, accelerating your network
-No traffic limits, unlimited VPN master proxy
-No registration or login required
- Support for multiple devices for the same account
What can you get with a VPN?
*You can browse your favorite website unscrupulously by anonymous mode, enhancing your online privacy.
*Once turn on CyberVPN, your location information could be remaining under cover.
*You will be a premium VIP by considerable price and enjoy the VPN service forever.
Subscription Info:
You will be a premium lifetime VIP user or VIP user with the auto-renewing subscription
* 1 Week: First 3 days free trial, then $8.99/week
* 1 Year: First 3 days free trial, then $79.99/year
Lifetime: $89.99 /all your life
* Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase
* Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
* Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal
* Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase
* No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period
* Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication, where applicable
Terms of Service:
https://arescrowd.com/CyberVPN/html/terms_of_service.html
Privacy Policy:
https://arescrowd.com/CyberVPN/html/privacy_policy.html
