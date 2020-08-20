The newest free .io game. Defeat other players online in the cyber arena!

Tired of other io games? Try this more exciting multiplayer Cyber.io right now! Drive your warship fighting in the network. Defeat other players online with your skills! Will you become the top one of cyber.io?

Just control the direction by joystick to move. The ship will shoot automatically.

Features:

* Multiplayer battle

* 6 Power-ups

* 100+ built-in avatars

* One-finger controlling

* Smooth game play without lags

DOWNLOAD CYBER.IO AND START YOUR BATTLE NOW!