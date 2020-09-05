Sign in to add and modify your software
Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, established by the Government of India in 1959, is one of the premier educational institutions of India. The aim of the Institute is to provide meaningful education, to conduct original research of the highest standard and to provide leadership in technological innovation. Innovation is an integral part of training at IITK. IIT Kanpur was the first institute in India to offer Computer Science education.