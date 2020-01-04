DRAW 3D MODELS, 3D PRINT THEM, AND LEARN ABOUT 3D PRINTING WITH CYANT'S LAB!

Cyant's Lab is a platform designed to make 3D modeling and 3D printing easy and accessible to kids of all ages, whether technology savvy or not, through drawing! We believe arts and drawing are universal and central to creativity, and the intersection of art and technology is a great playground for everyone.

Use Cyant's Lab to bring your drawings to life, and easily create and 3D print personal designs, for arts and craft projects, jewelry, diy, as part of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Mathematics) learning activities, literacy and language learning activities and practice, storytelling, and more.

We wish all "Cyantists" a fun time learning and creating with Cyant's Lab!

CURRENT FEATURES INCLUDE:

Creation Zone:

+ free draw, or use a photo from your library or one of the templates available as a starting point and guide to your 3D creations

+ dedicated tools let you easily create a range of 3D designs, and can help cyantists of all ages learn while 3D drawing too!

+ zoom in/out and pan for better control when 3D drawing

+ designs are automatically turned into 3D models as they are drawn!

Portfolio:

+ 3D models can be managed and edited

+ models can be ordered and delivered via a partner 3D printing service

Learning Zone:

+ educational and inspirational content feeds on 3D printing and related technologies for those new to 3D printing and/or needing some inspiration!

USAGE NOTES:

Good online access and sufficient space on the device are needed for best and full experience.

Learn more at www.cyant.co!