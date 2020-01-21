Cutting game: One eyed, ball shaped red alien needs your help desperately. He is lost in our planet and doesn't know how to go back to his planet, he can't even run or jump in this game, because he does not have legs or arms or finger. He can't go home without your cutting help.

You will use your finger to cut the white bricks that goes down and blue bricks that moves up. Blue shapes are like blue balloons, moves up when cutting occurs and there is no block. Gray and black bricks are impossible to slice and doesn't give you any cutting game points. Black blocks can't move or drop impossible to cutting. Drop the red ball shaped alien to his bed and bring him home after cutting 51 percent or more of shapes. It's not a game for hurrying people, this game is designed for smart people. Most of the levels can be passable with one cut like puzzle.

Features:

* Cutting game is free

* Game does not need internet to play

* Game package is always smaller than 20 Mb (smaller than 14.Mb as today)

* Leader board for google games

* 51 cutting levels in game at today (more will be added)

* One slice level passing gives +1 point

Disclaimer:

This game is inspired by old flash game "3 Slices". But, Game is not limited to 3 slices, there is red ball shapes alien character addition. Different game target and different game style. All game images and codes and cutting game level design created by Gamikro team.