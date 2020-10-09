Join or Sign In

CuteBoy.TD for iOS

By Shaofeng Liu $3.99

This is the three-dimensional tower defense you have never played. Each level is full of characteristics, simple and interesting! At present, the first season is launched.

Powerful skill system: properly help soldiers upgrade their skills, which will greatly improve their attack power.

Rich gift system: eliminate every enemy and get a gift, but be aware that the gift may contain bad guys.

More exciting content is in the game, waiting for your exploration.

What's new in version 1.1

Release October 9, 2020
Date Added October 9, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
