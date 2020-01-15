Your kids daily hygiene routine will become super fun with adorable baby animals: kitty Sue, puppy Bu and bunny Blu! Cute & Tiny Morning Routine game for girls and boys is here to teach preschool kids to wash hands and face, clean ears and brush teeth! Lets help children stay healthy!

Good morning, kitty Sue, puppy Bu and bunny Blu! Lets have a nice start of the day! Time to wash your hands and face! Look how many bubbles! Pop them all! Lets clean your animal friends ears now! Eww, bad breath alert! Brush baby pets teeth with foamy toothpaste to make them clean, healthy and shiny! Teeth care is super important if you want to have a charming smile! Good job, little friend! Now you know more about personal care and teeth hygiene for kids!

Cute and simple graphics. Kid-friendly interface. Safe environment for playing and learning. Suitable for toddlers and younger kids.

About Cute & Tiny Games

Cute & Tiny games are carefully crafted specifically for the youngest kids (ages 1 to 3). While covering various topics, from pet care to car service, all Cute & Tiny games teach toddlers kindness, help them develop fine motor and basic social skills and, of course, bring smiles to their faces!

Important Message to Parents

This app is free to download and play, but it contains certain in-game items that may be purchased for real money. By downloading this app you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Lets Be Friends!

Follow Cute & Tiny on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/cutetinygames

Subscribe to Cute & Tiny YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHszeXVFgUCSDaRoBvK0c5w