Every picture (version 2.6 includes our 45 carefully selected photos) has been specially prepared for your device and maintains HD quality in either portrait and (iPad case) landscape position. All wallpapers are already built-in application, so you don't need an internet connection to use this app!

You can watch all the pictures in a form of a slideshow or save any of them to set it in the future as your wallpaper. You can also choose transition between the slides and hide a chosen picture so it won't be shown in the slideshow.

There are also two more great features - CANDY and MEMORY MATCH.

CANDY: it allows you to take a moment of relax or distract your child by popping bubbles (every touched cadny explode into smaller pieces). It will be stunning fun for you and your kids. If you want to see the slideshow with a clear view - without falling candy simply turn off candy in the settings or if you want to use candy with one single picture just press "Use Candy!" in image menu.

MEMORY MATCH: this feature allows you to match the pairs of hide images and practise your memory. It's a cute game for nursery children, preschoolers, kindergarten, primary school kids and suitable for all the family.

Enjoy!

Features:

- Set of carefuly selected wallpapers

- Candy (poping bubbles)

- Memory matching game

- Slideshow (similar to screensaver)

Transitions between slides:

- Fade to black

- Flash

- Transparency

- Flip

- Curl Up

- Curl Down

TIP: during the slideshow you can go back to menu panel at any time by sliding two fingers anywhere and tap the button that will appear.