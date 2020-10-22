Join or Sign In

CutArt Cartoon&Cutout Editor for iOS

By XUNTONGWUXIAN(Guangzhou)Network Technology Free

Developer's Description

By XUNTONGWUXIAN(Guangzhou)Network Technology

Retouching photos can be surprisingly simple with CutArt. Just ONE SINGLE TAP-remove the background of the portrait photos and design your own stunning posters and wallpapers at the same time! Couples of amazing templates are waiting for you! Using CutArt the all-in-one photo editor, you can re-create your pictures in just a few minutes which makes them differ from others, gainning more likes from your friends!

Main features:

CARTOON FACE

What will you be like if you are the character in the webtoon or anime? Will it be cute or pretty? Check your cartoon character in CutArt! Moreover, there are other fantastic art filters offered to you like oil paint, pencil sketch and so on.

COLORIZE

Take out the old photos in the drawer which might be forgotten for a long time and wipe away the dust on them. Could you believe that with AI magic, CutArt can wake up you your memories with colorizing black-and-white photos? Place your photos under the camera and scan them. Take the time machine and lets turn back time.

TRENDY TEMPLATES

Getting bored with normal portrait photos but you are totally new to photoshop? Dont worry. CutArt can help you out of ordinariness. Stylish and awesome templates are designed for you and there are various styles with all kinds of stickers. Choose whatever you want!

RETOUCH AND REMOVE

You are annoyed that the picture is so wonderful with the shining light and good-looking face except for the obstruction in the background. AH-HA! Removing the unwanted items from your photos is available easily through a few touch gestures in CutArt! And your pictures can be fixed immediately!

Subscription Terms:By joining you accept our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.Subscriptions automatically renew unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.It is an auto-renewing subscription.We offers you all the latest filters and templates.Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period, and identify the cost of the renewal.Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.No cancellation of the current subscription is allowed during active subscription period.Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription to that publication.

Terms of Service: http://resource.cutartapp.com/agreement/CutArt/service.html

Privacy Policy: http://resource.cutartapp.com/agreement/CutArt/privacy.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.29

General

Release October 22, 2020
Date Added October 22, 2020
Version 1.29

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
