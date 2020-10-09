Build a customers database and keep track of your customers in a beautiful easy to use app that can be fully customized to match your exact needs.

Features

- Apple Watch support. View your data and voice search on your watch.

- Lightning fast search

- Sort by different fields

- Full template customization. A feature that allows you to add any extra details/fields to your app:

Add pictures, videos and URLs

Add voice notes

Take handwritten notes or sketch drawings

Track locations on the map

Choose any of the available 20 different information types like Text, Number, Photos, Videos, Handwritten Notes, Voice Recordings (Full list below)

- Multiple data viewing options

- Offline access to your data

- Export your data to PDF or CSV

- Customizable appearance with multiple theme colors

- Password protect your data with a pin code

Data types

Modify your template to use any of the following data types:

Text

Number

Choices (Multiple selections)

Checkbox

Photo and video collections

Time

Date

Rating

Location

Phone Number

Email

URL

Sketches and handwritten notes

Slider

Color

Voice notes and audio recordings

Stopwatch

Lists of items

Notes

