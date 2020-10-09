Sign in to add and modify your software
Build a customers database and keep track of your customers in a beautiful easy to use app that can be fully customized to match your exact needs.
Features
- Apple Watch support. View your data and voice search on your watch.
- Lightning fast search
- Sort by different fields
- Full template customization. A feature that allows you to add any extra details/fields to your app:
Add pictures, videos and URLs
Add voice notes
Take handwritten notes or sketch drawings
Track locations on the map
Choose any of the available 20 different information types like Text, Number, Photos, Videos, Handwritten Notes, Voice Recordings (Full list below)
- Multiple data viewing options
- Offline access to your data
- Export your data to PDF or CSV
- Customizable appearance with multiple theme colors
- Password protect your data with a pin code
Data types
Modify your template to use any of the following data types:
Text
Number
Choices (Multiple selections)
Checkbox
Photo and video collections
Time
Date
Rating
Location
Phone Number
URL
Sketches and handwritten notes
Slider
Color
Voice notes and audio recordings
Stopwatch
Lists of items
Notes
