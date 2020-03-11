The Cushman & Wakefield Safe Work Assurance Platform (SWAP) is a mobile application that integrates safe systems of work as part of a work order management solution. SWAP replaces current paper forms with one handy app that allows contractors to:
receive and close work orders
complete pre-start risk assessments
request and receive approval for permits to work
collect asset information
manage qualification, licence and certification expiration dates
assurance only competent and qualified technicians complete jobs
complete service delivery commentary against the asset including any future maintenance recommendations
SWAP manages contractors, technicians and workers on an individual level. The application requires each technician and worker to record all qualifications relating to their job and skill set, which will allow them to be allocated work orders directly relevant to their skill level.
SWAP will show all current valid qualifications for each technician and worker at the time of allocating the job. Expired qualifications will need to be updated in the system to enable the technician or worker to be allocated further work. In this way, SWAP will provide employers with an easy way to keep track of their technicians and workers qualifications.
How does SWAP work?
When a work order is raised by the Cushman & Wakefield Operations Centre, it is sent directly to the contractor companys SWAP Contractor Portal, who will then allocate the job to a qualified technician or worker. The job is accepted through the SWAP app by the technician or worker, who completes the job using the app.
Once the app is downloaded on your device, SWAP is able to work in an offline mode for areas with poor or no reception. Once back in range the actions completed will load into the system. The app is most effective in an area of reception and with access to the internet. You will need to have downloaded the work order onto your device before reaching site in a poor or no internet reception area.
SWAP benefits
No licence fees for contractor companies, technicians or workers to use the app
Enables contractor companies to ensure employed technicians and workers are compliant with WHS legislation
When technician/worker qualifications expire they cannot be assigned work, preventing non-competent workers on sites
No more paper forms to carry and complete
Work orders contain essential client information such as site rules, PPE requirements, access requirements and known hazards
Work orders show location details in a Map format
Quick and easy to use pre-start risk assessment form
Receive pre-start risk assessments and job close out notifications for unoccupied sites via the application to review and approve
Easy to use permit to work forms, submitted at the touch of a button, resulting in a quicker approval process
Completed and closed work orders are sent directly to the Operations Centre (call centre) from the app, enabling a quicker invoicing and payment schedule
Enables real time work order management
Reduced time on site for work order updates and closures
Opportunity to identify future service requirements
User friendly way to identify and collect asset information
View technician/worker profiles directly on the app
SWAP is a native app allowing a work order to be completed (if already downloaded to your device) when you are in a site with little or no reception or a secure site which does not allow mobile devices
SWAP is compatible for major two mobile platforms.
